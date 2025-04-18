Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

