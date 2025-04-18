Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,380,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,883,000 after acquiring an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after buying an additional 356,161 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

