Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,802,000 after purchasing an additional 241,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

NYSE RGA opened at $184.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

