Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 38,194 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,493,000 after purchasing an additional 446,683 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 818,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 278,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,639,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.3 %

FHI opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

