Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.66 Million in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up about 6.4% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 531,640 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,494,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,751 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,690,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,533,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

