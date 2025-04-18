Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,142,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,751,000 after acquiring an additional 443,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VEA stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

