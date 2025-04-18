Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 119,035 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

