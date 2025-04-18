Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 10,406 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $115,298.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,289,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,931,283.16. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,828 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $196,719.32.

On Friday, April 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,768 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $145,427.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32.

On Monday, April 7th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,022.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

BOC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 188.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

