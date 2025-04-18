BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$95.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJT. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 982.53%.
Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.
