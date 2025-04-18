Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$34.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$34.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.61.

TSE BDT opened at C$20.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.30. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

