Billington (LON:BILN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.48), with a volume of 91358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.64).

Billington Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 455.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Billington had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 earnings per share for the current year.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

