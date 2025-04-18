BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

BETRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

About BetterLife Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.