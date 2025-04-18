Best Medical Stocks To Research – April 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Elevance Health are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical firms, medical device manufacturers, and biotechnology companies. They provide investors with exposure to the performance and innovation within the healthcare industry, and their value can be influenced by regulatory decisions, technological advancements, and market demand for medical products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $128.94 on Friday, hitting $456.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,399. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $438.50 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $106.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $841.70. 10,843,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $829.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $820.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. 21,350,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,797,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,192,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,203. The stock has a market cap of $260.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.42. 10,972,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,814. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $379.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,305,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689,375. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,101. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

