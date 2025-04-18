Berenberg Bank Cuts VP (LON:VP) Price Target to GBX 905

VP (LON:VP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 905 ($12.01) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VP Stock Performance

VP opened at GBX 540 ($7.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 544.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 572.02. The stock has a market cap of £213.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.75. VP has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 745 ($9.88).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeremy F. G. Pilkington purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,901.82). Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

