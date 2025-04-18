Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

