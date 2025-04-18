Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

