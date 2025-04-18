Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

