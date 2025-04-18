Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $105.66 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

