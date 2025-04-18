Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.01 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

