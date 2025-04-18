Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -804.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.