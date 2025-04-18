Belmont Capital LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Belmont Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

