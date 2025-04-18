Barclays PLC Has $36.65 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.53% of Universal Display worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

