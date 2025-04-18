Barclays Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $13.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $959.94 million, a PE ratio of 571.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 803,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 2,039.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 581,779 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 816,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 449,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

