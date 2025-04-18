Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Acquires 25,182 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 25,182 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,377.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 363,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,215,593.14. This represents a 7.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.4 %

Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,037. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.4% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

