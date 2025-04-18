Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 525 ($6.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.57) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ATYM
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 2.0 %
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.
Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.