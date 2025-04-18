Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 525 ($6.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.57) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATYM

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 275.29 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 361.21.

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.