Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.75. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

