ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in ASML by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $640.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $699.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.73. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

