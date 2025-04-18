Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Trading 11.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

