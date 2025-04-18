Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 6,206,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,982,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47,111.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($23,661.05). 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

