Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 5.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 13,385,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 27,557,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $878.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,572 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 14,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,697,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $12,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

