Analysts Set Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $508.09

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $508.09.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
MSTR opened at $317.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.67.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
