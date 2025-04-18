Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) PT at C$59.00

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 1.6 %

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$72.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$60.74 and a 1 year high of C$83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.48%.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,472.00. Also, Director Julie Lagacy acquired 2,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.28 per share, with a total value of C$146,563.20. Insiders have acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $678,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.