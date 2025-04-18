Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,797 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after buying an additional 1,109,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $20.23 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

