Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $80,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,940.94. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

