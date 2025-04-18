Altium Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.54% of OnKure Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

OnKure Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OnKure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OKUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.51). Equities research analysts predict that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OnKure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

