Alpha Wave Global LP Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 353,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Avid Bioservices comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Wave Global LP owned 0.55% of Avid Bioservices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 66,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at $6,194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 80,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

