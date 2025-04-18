Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $5,288,079. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

