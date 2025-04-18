Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 9,220 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 435.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

