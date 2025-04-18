Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $510.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 334,657 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

