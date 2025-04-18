Allred Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Solventum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Solventum by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

