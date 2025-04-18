Alexis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.3% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.32. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

