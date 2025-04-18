Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.07.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

ARE stock opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.03 and a 1 year high of C$29.70.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.