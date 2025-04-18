Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADUR opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aduro Clean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

