Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Issues Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSE ACU opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Acme United has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

