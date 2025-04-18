Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.49. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.

