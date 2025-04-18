ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAVMY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

ABN AMRO Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.7797 dividend. This is a positive change from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

