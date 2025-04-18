ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2,060.10 and approximately $31.57 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000002 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.