AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 4,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF alerts:

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF ( NYSEARCA:SPDV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.