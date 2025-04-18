7,253 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

VOOV stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

