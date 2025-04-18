3,294 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.